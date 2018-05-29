Byron Bell agrees to terms with Packers

Getty Images

Veteran offensive lineman Byron Bell is signing with the Packers, posting the news on Instagram.

He recently worked out for the Jets.

Bell, 29, spent four seasons in Carolina, one in Tennessee, and last season, he was in Dallas. He has seen action in 90 games with 74 career starts.

Bell mostly has played right tackle but also has experience at left tackle and left guard.

He started the fewest games of his career last season, replacing injured left tackle Tyron Smith in two games. Bell also relieved Chaz Green, who initially started in place of Smith, in a loss to the Falcons after defensive end Adrian Clayborn recorded the first five of his six sacks on the day.