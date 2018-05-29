Chris Long calls “clumsy” anthem policy “a dumb move”

Posted by Charean Williams on May 29, 2018, 6:06 PM EDT
Chris Long and Malcolm Jenkins spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since the NFL implemented its anthem policy. The Eagles players, among the NFL’s most vocal and socially aware, backed up their statements they posted on social media last week.

“I think it’s a still a bad idea and something that was unnecessary,” Jenkins said Tuesday, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “But now there’s a media storm the league has kind of brought on itself.”

Long said the move to force players who are on the field to stand during the national anthem was reactionary and has made things “messier.”

“It’s their right, but I think it was a dumb move and I think it was clumsy,” Long said. “I don’t think it was rooted in patriotism. I love this country; I love our vets. The guys protesting love our country and love our vets. I think it was driven by fear of a diminished bottom line, which I already wrote on Twitter. You can see that on Twitter. The underlying factor is they’re afraid of the President. I don’t really need to expound much on that. It’s their right, again, but it’s a clumsy rule.”

Jenkins stopped raising a fist during the anthem after the NFL struck a deal with a coalition of players for the league to pledge $89 million for projects dealing with racial inequality. Jenkins, who heads the Players Coalition, said the progress made from that was lost in the league’s new national anthem policy.

“It’s definitely discouraging because I definitely thought we were moving to a place where players obviously wanted a platform and we could create something that was maybe more effective and bigger,” Jenkins said. “I think there’s been a ton of effort and time put into creating that, but then there’s decision that kind of undermines that. I thought the league genuinely was building that, but then when you start trying to mandate things, it’s less likely to help.”

  1. Your employer is free to set policies that do not need to be negotiated through the NFLPA due to the CBA. If you don’t like the policies of your employer, you are free to seek other employment. At the end of the day, you are using their business as a platform for your protest.

  3. The league certainly handled this clumsily because they had made the progress with the $89 million and people weren’t really talking about kneeling anymore. I can’t help but think, however, that the players who are upset now want to kneel over spite, just because they’ve been told they can’t.

  4. “I think it was driven by fear of a diminished bottom line, which I already wrote on Twitter. You can see that on Twitter. The underlying factor is they’re afraid of the President. ”

    It was bottom line not president. If the owners had thought they better protected their bottom line by encouraging kneeling they would have done so. They are far more worried about money than they are about Trump.

  9. Dear Chris Long – Why don’t you set up a meeting with my sisters kids. Their father was killed in the line of duty, protecting this country from the evil scum that exists so you could grow up with a silver spoon in your mouth, then disrespect the flag to make a social justice point for an issue that is largely fabricated by the media. Please explain yourself to these kids that what you’re doing is more important than honoring their father who they did not have the luxury to grow up with, while your daddy was on tv and spent countless hours and money helping you make it to the NFL.

  11. These “protest” do ZERO good for anyone and just create more division.

    If these players said “we will all stand to respect the country that gave us this opportunity and ask the NFL to match the NFLPA $X million donation to police and community training to lessen the chance of violence in encounters between police and young men” this issue goes away and everyone and Society will be better for it.

    Try that because your kneeling protest is a joke that does nothing good for anyone … and, worse still, everyone doing it knows it.

  13. I’m a football fan, that’s all I want to see is the game. Don’t show these idiots. Protest on your own time. Not the owners. If want to do it before the game than bye your own team.

  15. How’s this. If Chris Long or any other player doesn’t like the anthem policy he can quit/resign/retire effective immediately…

    The NFL is his employer. They make the rules. Its just like any other rule stupid (like the new kick-off) or not. He’s free to leave if he doesn’t like any of them. No one is forcing Chris Long to be in the NFL…

    It would be funny though to see Chris Long threaten to hold his breadth until the NFL changes it’s Anthem policy to one he approves of….

