Christian McCaffrey downplays change in muscle size

Getty Images

A trend has developed in pictures posted to social media of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey on and off the field this offseason.

Comments stream in regarding the size of McCaffrey’s muscles and questions about what he’s been doing this offseason in order to create a more ripped profile in 2018. McCaffrey is downplaying any changes, though.

He said “it’s not like I’ve transformed” and wonders why people thought he was tiny last year, although he does cop to gaining five pounds of “good muscle.” The second-year back says his goal in increasing his strength is to break more tackles than he did as a rookie and doesn’t want that to come at the expense of his speed.

“We’ll see. I just want to play where I feel fastest, where I feel most explosive, where I feel most comfortable,” McCaffrey said, via the Panthers website. “I don’t want to be too heavy or too light. I just go off comfort. If I grow, I grow. I think I’m definitely still growing. I’m 21 still, so hopefully, as I get older and older, I’ll continue to grow physically and mentally.”

Whether the muscles are reason or not, the Panthers will be thrilled to get more from McCaffrey this year.