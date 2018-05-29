Colts shuffle roster with moves in secondary

Getty Images

The Colts brought in a new defensive back on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed cornerback Channing Stribling to the 90-man roster while safety Michael Cirino has been waived with an injury designation. If Cirino goes unclaimed, he will revert to injured reserve in Indianapolis.

Stribling was undrafted out of Michigan last year and signed with the Browns. He opened last season on their practice squad, spent some time on the Colts’ auxillary and ended the year with the 49ers. He was dropped by the Niners to make room for this year’s crop of undrafted rookies.

Stribling started 18 games in Ann Arbor and left school with 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and six interceptions in 47 overall appearances.

Cirino signed with the Colts this month after trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. He played his college ball at Adams State.