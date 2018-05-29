Cowboys “just not there yet” on extension for Zack Martin

Getty Images

As Zack Martin continues to sit out the team’s voluntary offseason work, the Cowboys continue to work on a deal for the All-Pro guard. But it sounds as if the sides still have a long way to go to get an extension worked out.

“We just aren’t there yet,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “We’ll continue to roll up our sleeves and go to work on it. We understand this is the hard part of our business. Nobody wants to have Zack signed more than we do. We think he’s one of the best offensive linemen in the league. Certainly we think the best offensive guard in the league [and] should be paid accordingly. It’s just a matter of structures and by how much and that type of thing. No one respect what Zack has done for this team more than we do.”

Jones said he met with Martin’s agent, Tom Condon, within in the last two weeks.

While he expects a deal to get done, Jones offered no timeframe on an extension.

Martin is under contract for $9.3 million for 2018 after the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option. The Cowboys expect to make him the highest-paid guard in football surpassing the five-year, $66.5 million deal that Jacksonville gave Andrew Norwell earlier this offseason, but the sides are not there yet.