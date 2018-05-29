Cowboys sign Eric Pinkins, waive Ed Shockley, Malik Earl

Getty Images

The Cowboys waived linebacker Ed Shockley and receiver Malik Earl on Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. They signed linebacker Eric Pinkins, Nick Eatman of the team website reports.

The Seahawks drafted Pinkins in the sixth round in 2014, and he spent some time on their practice squad as a rookie. Pinkins, 26, played in six games in 2015 and five in 2016.

Pinkins also has spent time on the Giants’ practice squad. He was out of football last season.

Shockley signed as an undrafted free agent out of Villanova, and Earl went undrafted out of Missouri State.

The Cowboys also worked out several players Tuesday, including running back Darius Jackson, per Archer.