Damarious Randall’s shopping list keeps growing

Getty Images

Browns defensive back Damarious Randall has promised to buy everyone who retweets his prediction that the Cavaliers will win the NBA championship, if the Cavailers indeed win the NBA championship.

He may want to consider rooting for the Warriors.

The “Cavs will win” prediction has been retweeted more than 476,000 times as of this posting. If he could somehow find someone to buy jerseys at only $10 a pop, that’s $4.76 million.

A first-round pick in 2015, Randall has earned roughly $6.4 million before taxes in three NFL seasons, and he’s due to make $1.5 million this year.

While there’s no apparent legal obligation for Randall to follow through on his promise, he’ll need to figure out how to talk his way out of this one, because the potential price tag keeps going up and up and up.