Dorian O’Daniel signs rookie deal with Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs selected three players in the third round of this year’s draft and two of them have now signed contracts with the team.

Tuesday’s NFL transaction report brings word that linebacker Dorian O'Daniel joined defensive lineman Breeland Speaks in the group with contracts. Defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi is the only Kansas City third-rounder without a deal and the only unsigned member of the team’s six-player draft class.

O’Daniel had 28.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks while making 29 starts at Clemson. He also ended his time at Clemson tied for first in career special teams tackles.

The latter skill will come in handy as O’Daniel vies for early playing time in the NFL.