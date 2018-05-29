Doug Martin impressing Raiders with “fresh legs” and quick burst

AP

Doug Martin has “a fresh set of legs,” according to offensive coordinator Greg Olson, as the 29-year-old running back has shown his quick burst of old during the Raiders’ organized team activities. It sets up a running back competition at training camp between Martin and Marshawn Lynch.

Martin, who has two 1,400-yard rushing seasons and four others with 400 yards, signed with the Raiders in March soon after the Buccaneers released him. He spent six seasons in Tampa Bay but had a career-low 406 yards last season and averaged only 2.9 yards per carry the past two years.

He also served a four-game suspension while with Tampa Bay.

“I got in my own way,” Martin said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Martin, though, gets a new start with a new team in a new city and a new coaching staff.

“I feel like a rookie again,” said Martin, who was born in Oakland and grew up in nearby Stockton.

Lynch, 32, had 891 yards and averaged 4.3 yards per carry last season as he unretired after sitting out the 2016 season.