Eagles will take their time sorting out linebackers, slot cornerbacks

Mychal Kendricks is meeting with the Vikings, so it may not be long before he finds a new home after being released by the Eagles last week.

Even if Kendricks lingers on the market a little bit longer, he’ll almost certainly be with a new team before the Eagles have settled on the linebackers who will be filling out their defense this season. Assuming all continues to go well with Jordan Hicks‘ return from a torn Achilles, he and Nigel Bradham will return in leading roles and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Tuesday the team will be taking its time figuring out who will join them.

“The plan is to just have competition and see what comes of it,” Schwartz said in comments distributed by the team. “This time of the year you’re certainly open minded for all positions. We communicate that to our team. Whether it’s a player that’s a rookie, whether it’s a veteran, we have some guys that — we have a lot of guys come from different points. We have some young players that have worked up in our system. We have some guys that we brought from other teams and we have some new players on the roster. We’ll shake it all out, and when we get to the end of training camp, we’ll try to go forward with the best plan that we have.”

Corey Nelson, Nathan Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Joe Walker and LaRoy Reynolds round out the group in Philadelphia.

Schwartz proposed a similar approach at slot cornerback, where the team will be replacing Patrick Robinson. Schwartz said the team is experimenting with different ideas including sliding Jalen Mills inside and looking at players like D.J. Killings, De’Vante Bausby and 2017 second-round pick Sidney Jones as possibilities. Jones missed almost all of last year after injuring his Achilles, but if he restores his form from college he’s likely to find the field somewhere this fall.