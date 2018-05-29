If “star” players sit out, they would quickly be forgotten

Getty Images

An intriguing, albeit far-fetched, report emerged over the weekend indicating that certain unnamed “star” players are “considering sitting out the season” until quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid have jobs. A prior item explained the significant expenses that would arise from such a strategy, especially in relation to what would be a far cheaper decision to boycott OTAs.

Here’s another reality: If some “star” players decide not to play football, they wouldn’t be missed.

Every year, star players suffer serious injury. And other players become stars. The most extreme example unfolded in Philadelphia, where leading MVP candidate Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL in December and backup Nick Foles was holding up a Lombardi Trophy in February.

With a supply of willing participants that still far exceeds the available roster spots, an exodus of stars would give non-stars the reps they need to emerge. And those non-stars would happily fill the void.

Look at the list of serious NFL injuries from 2017. Odell Beckham, Jr. Aaron Rodgers. David Johnson. J.J. Watt. Andrew Luck. Deshaun Watson. And the football world kept spinning.

It would keep spinning if star players choose not to play, fueled by fantasy football participants who would rush to fill their rosters with the guys who will be getting the opportunities to play, to gain yards, and to score points.

So if it’s true (and many think it isn’t) that “star” players are thinking about pausing temporarily their careers for two men whose careers have been permanently derailed, it most likely wouldn’t have the desired effect. Because football would go on, as it always does when star players retire or suffer injury.