If “star” players sit out, they would quickly be forgotten

May 29, 2018
An intriguing, albeit far-fetched, report emerged over the weekend indicating that certain unnamed “star” players are “considering sitting out the season” until quarterback Colin Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid have jobs. A prior item explained the significant expenses that would arise from such a strategy, especially in relation to what would be a far cheaper decision to boycott OTAs.

Here’s another reality: If some “star” players decide not to play football, they wouldn’t be missed.

Every year, star players suffer serious injury. And other players become stars. The most extreme example unfolded in Philadelphia, where leading MVP candidate Carson Wentz suffered a torn ACL in December and backup Nick Foles was holding up a Lombardi Trophy in February.

With a supply of willing participants that still far exceeds the available roster spots, an exodus of stars would give non-stars the reps they need to emerge. And those non-stars would happily fill the void.

Look at the list of serious NFL injuries from 2017. Odell Beckham, Jr. Aaron Rodgers. David Johnson. J.J. Watt. Andrew Luck. Deshaun Watson. And the football world kept spinning.

It would keep spinning if star players choose not to play, fueled by fantasy football participants who would rush to fill their rosters with the guys who will be getting the opportunities to play, to gain yards, and to score points.

So if it’s true (and many think it isn’t) that “star” players are thinking about pausing temporarily their careers for two men whose careers have been permanently derailed, it most likely wouldn’t have the desired effect. Because football would go on, as it always does when star players retire or suffer injury.

  2. The “players” need to decide as a group what their position is on this, and then it needs to be collectively bargained. That is the only way to calm the 7torm.

  3. Rodgers, Luck, and Watson are bad examples. Their teams were unwatchable without them unless you root for one of those three teams or the team they were playing any particular week. I don’t think it will happen and it would be idiotic on their part if they did, but if the starting QBs decided to unite and sit out it would have a huge impact

  4. Whomever sits out for the anthem – I would be fine if they didnt come back. Just find a different time to do your protest stuff please. Thats all we ask. Why do you want to do it at a time that bothers so many?

  5. Mike’s right, we would forget them and that right there make’s the players point to make every last penny they can while they can. We fans demand loyalty from the guys on our rosters but they get none from the organization they work for. They are disposable parts, easily replaced. Modern day gladiators for our entertainment. Just look what happens when one rocks the boat. Banished, blacklisted or as is the case with guys like Brady and Gronk, vilified as selfish. I will continue to watch the NFL, I am not hypocritical enough to say I won’t but I will not hold the league in such high regard as I once did.

  7. Do Tell Us Mike, how if these “star” players sit out, how that would be a crime committed by Trump and Pence and how they could be impeached and imprisoned and how Hillary Clinton would be elected speaker of the house and how she will then become president.

  8. These “stars” are “shooting stars”, here one second and gone the next.

    Good riddance. Next man up…

  9. Bunch of Bologna.
    All of these dudes are so “me first” (including the two schmoes they would be supporting) they would NEVER do this.

  10. I respectfully disagree.
    When Rodgers went down, people debated the following for weeks:
    (1) Was the Anthony Barr to blame;
    (2) Will he be back in time to help the Packers.

    If stars sit out, people will debate:
    (1) Is the new policy to blame;
    (2) When will they come back.

  11. So-called “star” players don’t have the guts to hold out. The protest “using” the NFL trademark is pathetic and illegal. Goodell created a massive problem when he didn’t shut it down right away. Goodell is totally “PC’ and afraid of the players and a “caretaker” instead of a “rainmaker.” He’s protecting his massive income. Jerry Jones was right.

  15. That is just the worst argument ever. The Eagles situation is not easily replicated. Just look at Green Bay.

    That the NFL will continue and new stars will emerge…. thank you for informing us, we would be list without this information.

