Jacoby Brissett a fan of the Colts’ new offense

Getty Images

Last year, Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett arrived in Indianapolis just before the start of the season, and he performed very well, given the lack of preparation time and opportunities. This year, Brissett has the benefit of a full opportunity to prepare for the season, and to learn the team’s new offense.

So far, he likes it. And he really likes one aspect of it.

“The playcalling,” Brissett said, via Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star. “It’s no knock on anybody. But that’s what makes offenses different. We’re all running the same plays to get in the end zone. It’s just how you call them and when you call them.”

New coach Frank Reich had high praise for Brissett, who could end up being the starter again, if Andrew Luck can’t get healthy.

“I’m really impressed with Jacoby,” Reich said recently, via Holder. “First from an intangible standpoint, [he has] great character, great leadership, mentally is on top of it, really a good passer, and really a good decision maker. . . . Obviously, he had a lot of great experience last year. Jacoby played a lot of good football last year so I’m really glad he is here.”

The Colts resisted opportunities to trade Brissett in the offseason, and for good reason. They may need him. Even if Luck is able to play as of Week One, he could get injured again at any time.