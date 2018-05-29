Jermaine Kearse: We’re “very appreciative” of Christopher Johnson’s anthem comments

Getty Images

After the NFL adopted a new policy regarding the national anthem last week that gave the league the right to fine teams if players don’t stand during the song along with giving teams the right to impose penalties on players who don’t stand during the playing of the song, Jets CEO Christopher Johnson announced the team will not avail themselves of that opportunity.

Johnson said he hopes the players will stand — no Jets took a knee last year — but that he never wants “to put restrictions on the speech of our players.” That stance was a topic of conversation when wide receiver Jermaine Kearse spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Kearse called the league’s policy “disappointing” while saying that it was “very gratifying” to hear Johnson’s response.

“I’m very appreciative of him,” Kearse said, via NorthJersey.com. “I think he kind of gets it. … He understands. I don’t know what other owners are doing with their teams, but he’s been actively involved, had multiple meetings. We’ve all been talking to him. So [we’re] just very appreciative of his support. He cares.”

The league has not outlined a fine schedule for teams who have players take a knee or otherwise fail to show respect during the playing of the anthem this season.