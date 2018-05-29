Joe Ellis meets with Broncos players regarding NFL’s new anthem policy

Getty Images

Broncos president Joe Ellis, who along with G.M. John Elway essentially run the franchise, met Tuesday with the team’s players regarding the NFL’s new anthem policy.

Via Mike Klis of 9news.com, Ellis focused not on any team policy but on the NFL’s policy. He also hopes to foster an ongoing dialogue with the players.

And the players seem to be on board with it.

“We have an understanding as players of what needs to be done regarding the national anthem,’’ linebacker Von Miller said. “We were already done with that last year. We came together as a team last year. It’s a situation that we’re already passed last year. So any new policy that the league imposes, it really doesn’t affect us because we were already done a season ago.”

As Klis notes, the team’s leadership council decided after roughly half the players took a knee in the aftermath of the President’s attack on protesting players that all players would stand for the reason of the season.

Per Klis, the decision wasn’t unanimous (they should have just called it unanimous, because that’s apparently a thing now), but all players abided by the new policy. There’s no reason to think any players won’t abide by the NFL’s now policy, which requires any players who would protest during the anthem to go to the locker room.