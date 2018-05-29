John Elway fails in attempt to qualify for U.S. Senior Open

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback and current General Manager and Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway failed to qualify for the 2018 U.S. Senior Open on Monday.

Playing on the East Course at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Elway shot a 10-over 80 on the 7,256-yard layout.

“I haven’t been playing very well. I haven’t been playing much, either,” Elway said, via Arnie Stapleton of the Associated Press. “But it was fun to be out here and compete. It’s a lot of work in that rough.”

Only two players qualified for the event from the tournament. Doug Rohrbaugh shot a 1-under 69 and Chris Johnson fired a 2-over 72 to earn their spot in the event, which will be held on the same course June 28-July 1.

Elway is serving as the honorary chairman of the event and was hoping to defy the odds to earn his way into the field as a competitor. Instead he will be watching from outside the ropes when the tournament takes place next month.

Elway was just 2-over through his first eight holes before making a double bogey on the 533-yard ninth hole. Additional bogeys followed on the 10th, 12th, 14th and 15th before a 75-minute weather delay halted his round. He bogeyed two of his final three holes as well to finish 10-over and tied for 18th.