Jonathan Allen’s top offseason priority is staying healthy

Getty Images

Last year Washington used its first-round draft pick on defensive end Jonathan Allen, and he earned a starting job from Day One, but he didn’t do much as a rookie: Allen played just five games before suffering a season-ending foot injury, and he finished his rookie year with just one sack.

This year, the top priority for Allen is staying healthy.

Coach Jay Gruden said Allen could do everything in Organized Team Activities, but they’re purposely taking it easy on him because they want to make sure he’s peaking at the right time, which is in September, not May.

“He’s just slowly working back into it, but just watching him in Phase 2, watching him in individual, he looks good,” Gruden said, via the Washington Times. “He’s 100 percent, but we’re still going to try to take care of his reps and monitor how much he’s doing to make sure he’s full-go for training camp. But I’m very pleased and anxious to see him get more work.”

Allen played just 159 snaps on defense and 26 snaps on special teams last year, so it would be a major disappointment if he doesn’t get more work on the field in 2018.