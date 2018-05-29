Jonathan Stewart willing to mentor, preparing to play

Getty Images

Well before the draft, it was reasonable to suggest the Giants were enamored with Saquon Barkley.

So they were careful to find a mentor for him, who could potentially be an upgrade over what was there previously in his own right.

Via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, veteran running back Jonathan Stewart said he’s willing to mentor the No. 2 overall pick, but will also be worrying about his own responsibilities.

“I know they drafted Saquon in the first round, so you know he’s got a lot of expectations and stuff like that,’’ Stewart said. “But as far as my preparation for this game, it’s never going to change. It’s always prepare to be the starter because you never know when your name’s going to get called.”

If Stewart ends up starting, something has gone horribly wrong, but he’s also done enough in his career to justify his job. The Panthers all-time leading rusher is someone familiar with Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman (who inherited him in Charlotte), and still valuable despite averaging a career-low 3.4 yards per carry last year.

“I mean, my age says I’m 31, but really, I feel I’m as productive as if I’m 26, 25,” Stewart said. “And that’s just as realistic as it gets.’’

He’s also an excellent pass protector, and can help Barkley with that part of his game.

“Yeah, I think at some point, whether you’re a rookie, whether you’re an 11-year guy, there’s always time to learn, there’s always time to share advice and wisdom that’s gained through experience,’’ Stewart said. “There’s younger guys that might experience things different than I have, so there’s always room for me to learn, too.”

Stewart’s also smart enough to know that he’s transitioned from his days as a bell-cow back, and is there as a complement to one of the most promising backs in years.