Joshua Garnett competing for 49ers’ right guard job

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Joshua Garnett started 11 games in 2016 after the 49ers made him a first-round pick. His second season never got off the ground as he spent the year on injured reserve rehabbing a knee injury and then working himself into shape.

Garnett has returned in better physical condition and is competing with veteran Mike Person for the starting right guard spot.

“I see a guy who’s really going for it,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I’ve been very proud of how he’s handled his year off. Some guys when they go through that, they can get down, especially the surprise it was for him when it happened.

“He really took advantage of his year off. I think he’s changed his body. I think he’s lost weight and added some muscle. I think by doing that, you’re faster; you’re more athletic. I don’t believe he’s lost his power either because it’s been the right type of weight.”

Laken Tomlinson remains with the first team at left guard after starting 15 games there last season. Veteran guard Jonathan Cooper continues to rehabilitate from surgery to repair the MCL in his left knee but will return in late July to compete for a role.