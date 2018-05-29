Laurent Duvernay-Tardif graduates medical school on Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on May 29, 2018, 10:18 AM EDT
Getty Images

There will be a doctor in the house for Chiefs games this season and there will be one on the field when the team’s offense has the ball.

Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is graduating from McGill University’s medical school on Tuesday, ending an eight-year process that he’s completed while also starting 38 games for Kansas City over the last three seasons.

Duvernay-Tardif said he plans to do a residency in emergency medicine, but that football remains his main priority while the medical degree is a “really strong Plan B” for the time being. He also thanked Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose mother also went to medical school at McGill, for giving him the space to pursue both interests simultaneously.

“Not all the coaches saw my second career with that same optimism,” Duvernay-Tardif said, via ESPN.com. “Some coaches asked me, ‘How do we really know you want to play football?’ Coach Reid never asked me that question. With him, it’s always been, ‘We know you want to play football because you’re here.’ He trusts me. That’s one thing I respect and admire about him. He told me that he was going to do anything he could to help me succeed. It’s been four years now, and Coach Reid has stood by that plan. Every year when we end the season, we have our exit meeting with coach Reid, and he’s always asking me where I am in school and what the plan is for the offseason.”

Duvernay-Tardif has said in the past that he’d like to have “M.D.” on his jersey once he graduated and he posted a picture to social media that showed he’s wearing a suit jacket with “Dr. Duvernay-Tardif” over his No. 76 for graduation day.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Laurent Duvernay-Tardif graduates medical school on Tuesday

  1. It’s a heck of a thing that John Dorsey found LDT in Canada and he has turned into a quality NFL player. heck of an achievement that he can graduate from medical school as an NFL player.

  3. John Frank, who was a pretty decent TE for the Niners in their glory years, quit football prematurely to go to med school. Like most top athletes who go to med school he became an orthopedic surgeon.

  4. Andy Reid is a very decent human being. Eagles fans always appreciate that about him, at least I did.

  5. Unbelievable, and sincere congratulations to him.

    And, finally, an NFL player who will use his education to do something productive post football.

  6. Andy Reid has always been a person that just gets it. You can critisize some of his calls on the field etc (I still find him to be one of the best coaches of the past 10 or so years by far), but hes always had good relationships with his players and treated them as people and professionals. Its no wonder players always seem to want to go back and play for him.

  7. And congrats to this guy…the truth is if he did emergency medicine TOMORROW, and stopped playing football he’d still make more money in his lifetime than a lot of NFL players will and have…but he WANTS to play football. Not many people have the options like him.

  8. That is very commendable indeed. But far too many have a plan B starting about three years after NFL Retirement that, consists of Unemployment and/or Gov. Welfare Programs.
    Finish your Degrees and learn some Job Skills as football will not last forever !

  9. McGill is an excellent school up in Canada, it’s their Harvard. But we’d barely know, since America basically treats legitimate foreign degrees like garbage and basically makes you jump through hoops to convert any kind of international accreditation, as if nowhere else could possibly properly educate a person. Totally has nothing to do with money and making you spend money in America though….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!