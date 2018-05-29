Laurent Duvernay-Tardif graduates medical school on Tuesday

Getty Images

There will be a doctor in the house for Chiefs games this season and there will be one on the field when the team’s offense has the ball.

Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is graduating from McGill University’s medical school on Tuesday, ending an eight-year process that he’s completed while also starting 38 games for Kansas City over the last three seasons.

Duvernay-Tardif said he plans to do a residency in emergency medicine, but that football remains his main priority while the medical degree is a “really strong Plan B” for the time being. He also thanked Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose mother also went to medical school at McGill, for giving him the space to pursue both interests simultaneously.

“Not all the coaches saw my second career with that same optimism,” Duvernay-Tardif said, via ESPN.com. “Some coaches asked me, ‘How do we really know you want to play football?’ Coach Reid never asked me that question. With him, it’s always been, ‘We know you want to play football because you’re here.’ He trusts me. That’s one thing I respect and admire about him. He told me that he was going to do anything he could to help me succeed. It’s been four years now, and Coach Reid has stood by that plan. Every year when we end the season, we have our exit meeting with coach Reid, and he’s always asking me where I am in school and what the plan is for the offseason.”

Duvernay-Tardif has said in the past that he’d like to have “M.D.” on his jersey once he graduated and he posted a picture to social media that showed he’s wearing a suit jacket with “Dr. Duvernay-Tardif” over his No. 76 for graduation day.