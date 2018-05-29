Mark Herzlich invites Donald Trump to discuss anthem with players

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 29, 2018, 2:16 PM EDT
Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich wants to have an actual conversation about the national anthem with President Donald Trump.

And he wants to do it more than 140 characters at a time.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Herzlich said he’d like to invite Trump to come to Giants camp to discuss the issue with players.

“I think the best way to handle remarks like that is it’s not necessarily a push back against his remarks. It’s to maintain the focus on the real issue,” Herzlich said. “The real issue isn’t players being against a president or against a country. It’s about players being for unity, and they want to create an atmosphere with law enforcement, with others in their community that we share in the locker room.

“You go in the locker room and guys from every single race, every single demographic, every single religious background, and we all are just a team. And so I think we see that, what’s possible. And I would love Trump to come down here and hang out in our locker room and see what locker room talk’s really about, and talking about our night nurses and our babies — this is what we talk about, it’s a family.”

Herzlich is a member of the NFLPA’s executive committee, and has met with league officials on such topics before, at least before the league enacted a unilateral “compromise” which declared that any player on the field had to stand for the anthem, while allowing players the option to stay in the locker room.

Trump followed up by saying that players who knelt during the anthem “shouldn’t be in the country,” which has only fanned the flames.

Perhaps as a direct result, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said he wanted to wait to discuss the new policy with his players.

“We have not discussed it as a team,” Shurmur said. “We’re gonna sort of let it settle for a little bit here. It’s like any new rule, it’s a new policy, and I certainly trust that our players are going to do the right thing. And I think we just let it settle for a minute. At some point we’ll discuss it, but we just haven’t done it yet.”

As Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith mentioned earlier in the day, Herzlich said he’d prefer the focus to remain on work being done by players in the community, rather than any symbolic action during the anthem.

“(What we want to do is) get from the protests to being active in the community,” Herzlich said. “Let’s get in the community with the police and ride along so maybe the first time a kid meets a policeman is in their school in a positive environment. So what we’re trying to do is, OK, we have everybody talking about it, how can we now take the next step to act upon it? So I think that’s our main focus with the PA [Players Association] and the players, now that it’s being talked about again, it’s an opportunity for us to get out in the community and do something about it.”

To do that, however, one would have to focus on the actual issues players are concerned about, rather than easily weaponized talking points for political advantage.

38 responses to “Mark Herzlich invites Donald Trump to discuss anthem with players

  1. I respect this young man for wanting to discuss the issue directly with the President. I hope a meeting between the players and our president takes place.

  2. Herzlich’s intent seems genuine, but he’s gotta watch his words with the mention of ‘locker room talk.’ There’s just no reason to subtly insult someone if you actually want to have a meaningful discussion with them. Hard to see DJT taking him up on this offer and he definitely won’t after that little jab.

  4. “It’s about players being for unity, and they want to create an atmosphere with law enforcement, with others in their community that we share in the locker room.”

    So let’s do that without the outward displays that could be misinterpreted as disrespecting the nation.

  7. Love this idea. It could be like talking to a brick wall, but I hope Trump accepts this and players really make their points clear. The locker room talk jab was well executed, the culture within them as a lot less vile than Trump made it seem.

  9. Super bowl champion eagles fan here did he run it by the champions yet for a final yes ? Fly eagles flyyyyy

  10. THESE FOOTBALL PLAYERS ARE TRYING TO KILL THE HEN OF THE GOLDEN EGGS ? IS A RULE ESTABLISHED IN YOUR PLACE OF WORK, TAKE IT… OR LEAVE IT.. AND PAID THE CONSEQUENCES. THE NATIONAL ANTHEM AND THE FLAG HAS TO BE RESPECTED

  11. Walter Scott shooting was fake as you know what… How many other stories are staged/faked TO DIVIDE US!

  12. .’ There’s just no reason to subtly insult someone if you actually want to have a meaningful discussion with them.

    ————-

    Trump does that constantly. He of all people should be used to it

  14. So let’s do that without the outward displays that could be misinterpreted as disrespecting the nation.

    ————————————————————————————-

    A false narrative was put forth stating that the anthem protest was disrespecting the military and the flag. That was never the case, the meaning behind the kneeling was stated hundreds of times and it never had anything to do with disrespecting the military or the flag itself. The true meaning behind the kneeling was hi jacked and spun into a political football to distract away from the real reason. Only those who don’t care or want to deal with the issues of what the players are protesting choose to close their eyes and ears to what the players are saying choose to continue to feed into the false narrative spun by Trump and those like him. There is no misinterpreting what the players are saying as they have repeatedly made their positions clear. Only the ignorant choose to believe it has something else behind it.

  16. “It’s about players being for unity, and they want to create an atmosphere with law enforcement, with others in their community that we share in the locker room.”

    Okay, fine. Go ahead and take your cause into the community to work with the police and the inner cities to make things better. You’ve got all off-season to do that, and your days off during the season as well. Everyone can get behind that. What we’re not going to get behind is kneeling during the national anthem and then having those players tell us that’s not disrespecting our nation and our flag.

  17. Oh please.

    Trump attends rallies of people that worship him already, hides behind his twitter account, and avoids any contact with anyone who doesn’t pander to him. He’s certainly not going to have an open discussion about anything with anyone who isn’t going to suck up to him.

  18. Someone might want to encourage fake patriot Cadet Bone Spurs Trump to learn the words to our anthem before discussing it with anyone. Ivanka? Jared? Bueller?

  19. Have you ever tried to have a normal conversation with a racist…..? Trumps attention span is 140 characters. So not much would be accomplished. Great idea at face value but Trump thinks he is always right and never admits when he is wrong which is most of the time.

  22. if Trump can’t make it, maybe Roseanne can fill in for him. They both have the same views, and now that her show is cancelled, she has plenty of time on her hands.

  23. Glad to see a player focusing on the problem instead of the National Anthem.
    No problems will be solved by kneeling at a football game. If players are interested in accomplishing anything, they need to have some skin in the game. Donate their time and actually get involved with local kids and law enforcement in the cities where they play.

  24. How dare he want to talk to Trump? He is supposed to scream vitriol and insults at Trump, call him a racist, and keep doing so through the 2020 election. It appears he isn’t getting the SJW memos. That needs to be rectified immediately.

  25. You might first want to discuss it with your paying customers who don’t like your actions. I know they’ve been censored by the media and only the players against it get the pub.

  26. I think he may have more important things to do then clear his schedule and go talk to some entitled millionaire’s about the flag. Maybe it would be a better idea to try to set up a meeting with Goodell and the owner of the Giants about the new policy.

  27. tylawspick6 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    Trump is a low life, despicable human. Most of the country is still in utter disbelief he was nomninated, let alone elected.
    ___________________
    By a landslide.
    Expect the same in 2020.
    #USA!USA!
    P.S. It’s ‘nominated’

  28. Wait…. So somebody who disagrees is actually open to a civil discussion??

    How refreshing.

  29. tylawspick6 says:
    May 29, 2018 at 2:30 pm
    Trump is a low life, despicable human. Most of the country is still in utter disbelief he was nomninated, let alone elected.

    —–

    I’m not surprised he was nominated. However I think a lot of independents, and some democrats, voted for him as a ‘middle finger’ vote to the establishment. I think they believed that ‘draining the swamp’ meant that things were going to change for the good. Unfortunately, the swamp has become a cesspool instead.

  30. Trump said “Maybe” they shouldn’t be in the country. Weird you guys are misreporting the quote? Hmmm. Almost like the media can’t be trusted.

  31. hasanwill says:
    May 29, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    So let’s do that without the outward displays that could be misinterpreted as disrespecting the nation.

    ————————————————————————————-

    A false narrative was put forth stating that the anthem protest was disrespecting the military and the flag. That was never the case, the meaning behind the kneeling was stated hundreds of times and it never had anything to do with disrespecting the military or the flag itself. The true meaning behind the kneeling was hi jacked and spun into a political football to distract away from the real reason. Only those who don’t care or want to deal with the issues of what the players are protesting choose to close their eyes and ears to what the players are saying choose to continue to feed into the false narrative spun by Trump and those like him. There is no misinterpreting what the players are saying as they have repeatedly made their positions clear. Only the ignorant choose to believe it has something else behind it.

    —————-

    “I am not going to stand up to show pride for a flag of a country that oppresses black people and people of color’ – Colin Kaepernick

    He said this even tho the President was black.

    Some people can’t move past the 60’s (looking at you Harry Edwards)

  32. I invite Herzlich and the powers at be at PFT to actually READ the Constitution and then point out where it states a person has the right to protest at work without repercussions.

  33. Why should Trump waste his time with these spoiled racist players? Nowhere in America are you allowed to protest at your place of employment on your employer’s time. Players to stupid to understand that

  34. I’d suggest the white linebacker poll his African American teammates to see if they’d like to sit down with Trump.

    If they want to kneel, let them kneel. Peaceful protest has always been a bedrock of American society, and I support them. The same folks folks up in arms over this are the same ones who wear the flag on their trucker hats and g-strings, so spare me. Every serviceman I have talked to has had no issue with their kneeling at all–in fact, what i hear more often than not is “I fight for their right to do this.”

  35. If you want to talk with the police chiefs from the cities you are complaining about, you should, most if not all are black.

  37. I agree with Herzlich’s overall point but, “The real issue isn’t players being against a president or against a country.” Really? That’s not how I saw it.
    When Trump called for the “SOBs” to be fired for exercising their rights the protests increased dramatically. Just maybe there is a segment that IS against the president.

  38. I hope Trump accepts the invite and speaks to the team. I also hope they start the meeting by having him lead them in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, cause I’m willing to give 10:1 odds that he doesn’t know it.

