Mychal Kendricks in Minnesota to meet with Vikings

Getty Images

Mychal Kendricks likely would have preferred to stay in Philadelphia, but his release could give him a chance to play with his brother.

Kendricks is visiting Minnesota today, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports. Kendricks’ brother, Eric, just finished his third season with the Vikings after they made him a second-round pick.

It is Mychal Kendricks’ first visit since the Eagles released him last week with more visits expected in the coming days. He will have a job soon enough after playing 15 games with 13 starts last season for the Eagles.

Kendricks was on the field for 726 defensive snaps.

The Eagles made him a second-round pick in 2012. He played 85 games with 74 starts in his career in Philadelphia, but the Eagles parted ways because of Kendricks’ $7.6 million cap figure.