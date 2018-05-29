Mychal Kendricks in Minnesota to meet with Vikings

Posted by Charean Williams on May 29, 2018, 5:20 PM EDT
Getty Images

Mychal Kendricks likely would have preferred to stay in Philadelphia, but his release could give him a chance to play with his brother.

Kendricks is visiting Minnesota today, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports. Kendricks’ brother, Eric, just finished his third season with the Vikings after they made him a second-round pick.

It is Mychal Kendricks’ first visit since the Eagles released him last week with more visits expected in the coming days. He will have a job soon enough after playing 15 games with 13 starts last season for the Eagles.

Kendricks was on the field for 726 defensive snaps.

The Eagles made him a second-round pick in 2012. He played 85 games with 74 starts in his career in Philadelphia, but the Eagles parted ways because of Kendricks’ $7.6 million cap figure.

  2. Minnesota’s defense gave up 31 consecutive points in their biggest game of the year. To a backup QB. Can’t be too rich.

    In all seriousness, Kendricks is a good rush LB with poor coverage skills and very undersized. He played well in the absence of Jordan Hicks last year but he definitely wasn’t worth the contract. Good luck to him.

  3. Don’t see him actually signing with the Vikings unless he takes a considerable pay-cut. Vikings don’t need to spend anywhere near $7mm on a depth LB. Unless they trade Barr and start the Kendricks duo (which is highly unlikely) he’s going to get a much better offer financially from Oakland and Cleveland as well as a starting LB position.

  4. Might be a good signing as Barr will likely get taken out by someone seeking collarbone revenge

  5. A third linebacker isn’t that important these days and Ben Gedeon is probably fine for that spot. Nothing wrong with depth, though. If he’ll take the minimum for a chance to get to the Super Bowl again and to play with his brother, I’ll take him. If he wants the biggest payday he can get, there’s always Cleveland.

  6. Mychal Kendricks likely would have preferred to stay in Philadelphia

    If that’s the case why did he ask to be released last year?

  7. The last 6 Q’s of football the defense played last year were atrocious, so keep adding players. Who’s going to block for Cousins though?

