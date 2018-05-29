Mychal Kendricks moving on to visit Raiders, Browns

Getty Images

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks‘ stay in Minnesota included dinner with his brother Eric and a visit with Eric’s team, but he isn’t signing with the Vikings before meeting at least one other team.

Kendricks told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that he is leaving Tuesday night for Oakland and a visit with the Raiders. He then plans to visit with the Browns before making a decision about where he’ll spend the 2018 season.

Kendricks told Tomasson that it would be a “dream come true” to play alongside his brother and that Eric is lobbying him to remain in the Twin Cities, but things haven’t progressed to a point where he’s considering an offer from someone higher up in the organization.

“He’s doing all that he can,” Kendricks said of his brother. “He’s let me know what the team’s all about. … But he knows in the end I’m going to make my decision based off the things that are presented to me.”

Kendricks had 77 tackles and two sacks for the Eagles in 2017 and has played all six of his NFL seasons in Philadelphia.