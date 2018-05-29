Nick Foles: I never heard about Browns trade offer

Posted by Josh Alper on May 29, 2018, 3:31 PM EDT
A recent report indicated that the Browns offered to trade the 35th pick in this year’s draft to the Eagles in exchange for quarterback Nick Foles, but had their offer rejected after the Eagles consulted with Foles and learned that he had no desire to leave Philadelphia.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey didn’t make any comment about Foles or a trade offer when he spoke to the media last week, but Foles shared his side of things on Tuesday. Foles said that the first he heard of any offer was when he got text messages about the report and that he never attempted to block any deal that the Eagles could make without his approval anyway.

“I haven’t turned down anything,” Foles said, via Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We haven’t talked about anything. … At the end of the day, I’m not the G.M. of the team. I have a great relationship with Howie [Roseman] to where if something did happen, we could have a discussion. But at the end of the day, he gets to decide.”

Roseman decided to hold onto Foles and give him a new contract that sets him up to make a nice payday if he’s thrust into the starting job again this season. The Browns will move on with Tyrod Taylor Baker Mayfield at quarterback after taking running back Nick Chubb with the 35th overall pick.

  1. This is not news as Foles would rather have another ring and not fight the Curse of the Browns.
    If Taylor or Mayfield can break the Curse of the Browns, more power to them and, rightfully, give them all of the credit.

  2. Dorsey has a position in team management. It’s ridiculous to even ask him or expect him to make a comment about a player on another team as that would be considered tampering.

  3. Just know your role and be happy bro. This is Wentz team bar none. Nothing wrong with being happy being a solid 1B back up as long as they pay you well.

  4. calizcowboyz says:
    May 29, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Nothing wrong with wanting to go somewhere else and be the leader as well. especially, you know, since he just won the super bowl.

  10. Believe the media, who has everything to gain from this story and nothing to lose…or believe Foles who gains nothing but could lose a potential suitor next year (if he disparages the Browns)

    I’ll believe Foles every day of the week and twice on Sunday.
    The media lies for profit…which is why president Trump is right to call them “fake news” outlets.

  11. Everyone in the media that “believed” (or just took a GM’S WORD) that Nicky Foles was “consulted” is a “fool (you can substitute expletives here for effect if needed)”

    lol.

    Hey Super Bowl MVP that we have at a juicy team discount and who’s willing to be paid backup money but literally come in every year and save the day when our mobile QB inevitably gets hurt, would you like to be traded to an up and coming team with a million new weapons and crush our repeat hopes in the process?!?

    NO? Oh great. Everyone’s happy then…

  13. He never heard about the Browns trade offer because it never happened. The Eagles turned down, essentially, a first round pick for a back-up quarterback? I doubt it.

  15. If you are a True QB you would want to go to the browns and be the guy that lifts that curse.

  16. If the same person who wrote the first three paragraphs wrote the last one they need to be checked for a concussion. Basically Foles says the report is false yet the article concludes as if he said the exact opposite.

    Is the sports media’s job to just report whatever they made up as a fact no matter how many sources flat out deny it? Tampering rules prevent the Browns from even talking about this but the Eagles can talk about it, have denied it and so has Foles. If Foles was against going to Cleveland wouldn’t it make more sense to admit it and what do the Eagles have to gain by lying about their backup QB being wanted by another team? If anything admitting this would justify the contract extension.

    Then again the same media created the belief that the “Patriots wanted Mayfield” story was lies from an agent just for the Patriots to confirm it and then still not believe it.

  17. Of course he didn’t hear about it. Howie didn’t even need to talk to St Nick to know that he didn’t want to go be the 876th QB since 2000 to manage the factory of sadness. He was never going to move him unless he thought it was a good situation for him. The guy just won the Eagles a SB, they weren’t going to ship him to Siberia for a moderately decent pick

    Who do you think he is, Chip Kelly?!?!?

  18. The Eagles and Foles did the smart thing as they chase another Super Bowl. If need be, Foles may end up starting the season while Wentz fully recovers. The Eagles are stacked and will be in the playoffs come January…you don’t get there without a solid QB or TWO!! Go E–A–G–L–E–S !!!

  19. Either way, it worked out better for the Browns, Eagles and Foles…Browns got a “franchise” QB and a really good RB, Eagles get to keep insurance if Wentz isn’t ready or gets hurt again…and Foles doesn’t end up in having the pressure of trying not to be just another name on the infamous Couch jersey in downtown Cleveland…

