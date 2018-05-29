Nick Foles: I never heard about Browns trade offer

Getty Images

A recent report indicated that the Browns offered to trade the 35th pick in this year’s draft to the Eagles in exchange for quarterback Nick Foles, but had their offer rejected after the Eagles consulted with Foles and learned that he had no desire to leave Philadelphia.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey didn’t make any comment about Foles or a trade offer when he spoke to the media last week, but Foles shared his side of things on Tuesday. Foles said that the first he heard of any offer was when he got text messages about the report and that he never attempted to block any deal that the Eagles could make without his approval anyway.

“I haven’t turned down anything,” Foles said, via Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We haven’t talked about anything. … At the end of the day, I’m not the G.M. of the team. I have a great relationship with Howie [Roseman] to where if something did happen, we could have a discussion. But at the end of the day, he gets to decide.”

Roseman decided to hold onto Foles and give him a new contract that sets him up to make a nice payday if he’s thrust into the starting job again this season. The Browns will move on with Tyrod Taylor Baker Mayfield at quarterback after taking running back Nick Chubb with the 35th overall pick.