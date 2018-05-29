Odell Beckham “pretty close” to being fully cleared

Getty Images

When discussing wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s health during the first week of OTAs, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said that Beckham wants to do more on the field than the Giants were willing to let him do at this point on the calendar.

It may not be much longer before that’s the case. Shurmur spoke to the media again this Tuesday and said, via multiple reports, that Beckham is “pretty close” to getting fully cleared by doctors after last year’s fractured ankle.

Whether that clearance will come before the end of OTAs or the start of mandatory minicamp next month isn’t clear, but it seems likely that the Giants will ease Beckham back into a full workload once he does get the green light to leave the rehab unit.

However things play out in what’s left of the offseason program, training camp should see Beckham moving full speed ahead for the 2018 season. That’s good news for Shurmur’s chances of steering the Giants to a turnaround in his first year on the job.