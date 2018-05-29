Panthers sticking with what they have at quarterback for now

Getty Images

The Panthers let backup quarterback Derek Anderson walk into free agency — where he remains.

To date, they haven’t replaced him, but they appear in no rush to find a veteran backup for Cam Newton.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters at today’s OTA that the plan for now is to go with what they have at the position, and find their backup from within.

In case you don’t know what they have within — which is reasonable — it’s Garrett Gilbert, Taylor Heinicke and undrafted rookie Kyle Allen.

That’s not much to choose from, since Heinicke is basically there as the guy new offensive coordinator Norv Turner knows and Allen got benched his last season in college before entering the draft anyway.

The upside to Anderson was that he knew the previous offense, but the change in coordinator made that a moot point, so he’s now just a guy who’s about to turn 35 who hasn’t won a game since 2014.

The good news is that Newton is fairly reliable, missing just three games in seven seasons. And while Nick Foles exists as a rarity, most teams’ seasons would be shot if their starter goes down. So at the moment, the Panthers are going to run the risk.