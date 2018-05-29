San Diego to get sixth AAF franchise

Getty Images

Football is returning to San Diego.

Via the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Alliance of American Football confirmed on Tuesday that San Diego will be the sixth city that will be getting a team in the league that will launch with eight franchises.

Mike Martz, a San Diego native, will coach the San Diego team. He served as offensive coordinator the Super Bowl XXXIV champion Rams in 1999, and as head coach Martz took the Rams to Super Bowl XXXVI. (Maybe Kurt Warner can come out of retirement to play for Martz, or at least openly muse about the possibility before claiming it’s a #slownewsday when people react.)

The Chargers played in San Diego from 1961 through 2016, moving to L.A. last year. The AAF is due to begin playing the Sunday after Super Bowl LIII.