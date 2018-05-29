Seahawks’ Brandon Marshall will have a good chance at joining the 1,000-catch club

Getty Images

The Seahawks have signed wide receiver Brandon Marshall, and with another season in the NFL, the longtime veteran has a chance to join some elite company.

Marshall currently has 959 career catches, putting him just 41 away from 1,000 catches in his career. Marshall is second among active players; only Larry Fitzgerald, with 1,234 catches, has more.

The 1,000-catch club is relatively new: Jerry Rice became the first NFL player with 1,000 career catches in 1996, and every other player to reach 1,000 career catches has done so in 2000 or after. Overall there are 14 players with 1,000 career catches, and Marshall will try to be the 15th.

Before Marshall can join the 1,000-catch club, he’ll surpass Randy Moss, who has 982 career catches.

After Marshall, it may be a few years before we have another receiver join the 1,000-catch club. Antonio Gates is close, with 927 career catches, but given that he’s currently without a team it seems unlikely that he has 73 more catches left in him. After Gates, Antonio Brown is next among active players, with 733 career catches.