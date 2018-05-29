Senior Bowl names Seahawks scout Jim Nagy as new executive director

Getty Images

Former Browns General Manager Phil Savage left his post as the Senior Bowl’s executive director earlier this month and his replacement was announced on Tuesday.

Angus Cooper, the chairman of the Mobile Arts & Sports Association, announced that Jim Nagy will take over the job. Nagy has spent the last five years as a Seahawks area scout and has almost two decades of scouting experience that includes stops in Washington, New England and Kansas City.

“Jim has excellent interpersonal skills required to establish trusted contacts at universities and across the agent community and has a strong team, goal and action-oriented approach he developed at the most competitive level of football,” Cooper said in a statement.

Nagy will be joined on the staff by former Mississippi State head coach and longtime NFL assistant Sylvester Croom. Croom as been named the senior vice president of operations.