Torrey Smith: New anthem policy could “stir things up”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 29, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
AP

The NFL’s players had a long weekend for digesting last Wednesday’s changes to the anthem policy. And some of them are now sharing their thoughts about the situation. Panthers receiver Torrey Smith explained his own views on Tuesday.

“I think when you see a reactive policy — and when I say that I mean something that’s done in response to what guys have done in the past — I always think that’s a problem, especially when the message has been changed,” Smith said, via the team’s official website. “Guys aren’t against the military. [Colin Kaepernick] originally started it against police brutality. It was never against the military, it was never about the military, but that narrative changed.”

The changed narrative, coupled with the changed policy, has made players like Kaepernick into the bad guys.

“The NFL is trying to do right by donating money to a lot of different causes that are helping people, oppressed areas in our country, underprivileged areas in our country, which is a great thing,” Smith said. “But you do that and then you also tell your guys to stand up when they’re protesting when, honestly, I thought it had died off in a lot of different ways. [When] you have the league putting this in, it almost makes it seem like a guy like Kaepernick or Eric Reid — the guys who started it — what they did was in vain, that they were villains. That’s not the case.”

It creates a discouraging situation for players like Smith.

“You’re disappointed but not surprised because, at the end of the day, the league is all about money, it’s a business,” Smith said. “But to try to silence guys when they’re trying to do the right thing for our country, I mean, I really don’t know what to say about it.”

Smith thinks the new policy “could stir things up, which is the problem because you’re stirring things up because you’ve been told to be quiet.”

“It could’ve been done together to figure out what we can do to move forward and what would be best for the players,” Smith said. “The whole reason guys were protesting was to draw awareness to something. To take that away and be, ‘Hey, don’t do that anymore,’ like you’re anti-American or something like people try to paint — it is very frustrating to continue to see that false narrative.”

So Smith doesn’t think the issue is over, as much as the NFL would like it to be.

“You’re going to see reactive things from guys, probably,” Smith said. “I don’t know. Maybe, maybe not. But if you do it, you see it, it takes away even further from what the message was, which was against police brutality, which evolved to the criminal justice system and a lot of other inequalities that we have in this country. So it’s frustrating to see that the NFL had the opportunity to kind of right the wrongs and change the narrative that’s best for everyone — people who are offended by protests and a league that’s 70-percent African American that understands and lived a lot of these problems that guys are protesting about. So dropped the ball there, but we’ll see where it goes.”

The real question is whether the NFL would ever be willing to admit that it dropped the ball last week, and then to once again change the policy. This time with real input from the players and a true compromise — not one among those who run the sport but one among those who own the teams and those who are the sport.

27 responses to “Torrey Smith: New anthem policy could “stir things up”

  1. Here is a wild thought. Since the inner city youth / NFL kneelers despise our Men & Women in Blue so much – why don’t we set up a perimeter for them to have to their own law-free zone, in each large city. Have the cops back off since they are not wanted. Give time for the willing innocent and elderly to pack up their bags and retreat. Help the displaced innocent & elderly refugees out with housing where the police safety is appreciated and laws are abided.

    And since none of these NFL protests involve the REAL tragedy of inner city violence and how to fix it, then the NFL protesters / media wouldn’t have a problem with the inner city gangs and armed felons just taking care of each other in their own zone. No police presence as they are not wanted – remember. No 911 to save you. The media wouldn’t care as inner city violence is not regarded as an issue to them – even though more lives are lost in that fashion by a huge percentage. It just doesn’t get ratings.

    In this scenario – the police don’t have to go into such a hostile zone and jeopardize their lives (because that has to be scary as all hell to be an inner city (or any) cop). Inner city youth doesn’t have to deal with police. Media doesn’t have to report on inner city crime (because it doesn’t make money). When they are done taking care of each other through drugs and violence and destruction we would have prime real estate in the city for development as a bonus. Win-win for all. Right??

    Or . . . the media could be a noble group and start at the root of the problem of inner city youth / armed felon violence and work to fix the issue from there on up. Instead of dividing people for ratings – report for a cause that fixes things. Your call media.

  2. No more anthem, no more problems. Let’s just play some football. The pledge and the flag and all of it is just war time propaganda nonsense from centuries past. The problem is people have their emotions so tied up in this stuff…which is why is was such effective wartime propaganda.

  4. maybe, just maybeeeeeee, choosing the national anthem as the venue for the protest was a wrong. Instead of labeling the NFL, owners and millions of fans as the villains, look inward. I wouldnt go disrespect a holocaust museum to bring aware to a cause to prevent cancer…..

    but i guess it just easier to blame everyone else…

  6. OK, I respect Torrey and his opinion. But I disagree with him. (that’s OK, by the way).

    Anyone that has ever received any sort of sensitivity training, HR training at work, non-disriminatory or anti-harrassment training will recall this – your intentions are not as important as how they are perceived, and if they make someone else uncomfortable, your intentions are irrelevant. So many of us Americans were raised to hold the flag and the playing of the anthem with reverence. That’s never going to change, regardless of whether we agree with what someone else tells us their intentions are while taking a knee.

    Also, let’s be clear on another thing. They didn’t randomly pick the playing of the anthem to call attention. It seemed clear – at least to me – that the original ‘kneelers’ were saying ‘I won’t stand up for a country that tolerates police brutality’. That’s fine if that’s your opinion. But understand that it comes with the likelihood that some will hear ‘I will not stand for this country’, and disregard the rest of the message. I personally say this – Don’t like the way things are happening in this county? Great. Neither do I. Let’s do something about it. But not in a way that can be PERCEIVED by honest, non-racist PATRIOTIC AMERICANS or supporters of the military as disrespectful and inappropriate.

  7. minnesotablizzard says:
    May 29, 2018 at 1:57 pm
    No more anthem, no more problems. Let’s just play some football. The pledge and the flag and all of it is just war time propaganda nonsense from centuries past. The problem is people have their emotions so tied up in this stuff…which is why is was such effective wartime propaganda.

    ————-

    If it wasn’t the anthem it would just be something else. The players need to understand that their job (which they are paid for quite well) is to play football. Fans don’t care what they think about outside of football. They don’t care about these players’ politics. Just like my co-workers or customers don’t care about mine.

    Why do these players think they are so enlightened that we as fans care? These guys need to get of their high horses and just play football.

  9. typical response focused on the players. the league ponied up an additional 90million dollars to help social justice causes. that is not an effort that went to waste but hopefully to actually good. then again I’m not really sure liberals want the change as they seem to just enjoy the protest.

  10. You know what else could stir things up? Reporters writing article after article about the new anthem policy and repeatedly asking all the players about the new anthem policy.

  11. “… your intentions are not as important as how they are perceived…”
    ———————————–

    Absolutely correct. Perception is reality. Much of the media is trying to make their perception into our reality.

  12. Since the inner city youth / NFL kneelers despise our Men & Women in Blue so much
    ____________________________________

    Again, another false narrative. There is a difference from despise and afraid. So many people want to write off the original intent of why the kneeling started to begin with. I am Hispanic, I along with my other Hispanic friend had a gun pulled on us by police when we were only 13 years old. We were terrified, so I understand the fear that most African Americans have when it comes to the police.

    Unfortunately, there are a select few in the nations Police departments that have these underlying racist tendencies and because of their positions, they are being allowed to project that hate with little to no discipline and for poor reasons. 99% of the officers who suit up everyday do so with the intentions of protect and serve, it’s the 1% that take that job requirement given to them and pick and choose who they want to apply it to, which is wrong.

    It’s unfortunate that the head of our country turned this peaceful protest around and changed the narrative all together instead of recognizing the issues and try to work with those who have the larger platform in fixing these problems.

  13. ” The players need to understand that their job (which they are paid for quite well) is to play football.”

    Name a single player that has refused to do his job (i.e., play football).

  15. You don’t watch NFL for the Anthem so if you don’t like the kneeling just ignore it like you do Racism and Police Brutality.

  17. Do people understand that violence in inner cities is a direct product of institutionalized racism? Many of these inner cities are places where children are given little to no opportunity to succeed. In Flint, they can’t get clean water. In many of these cities, people can’t get jobs or proper textbooks. You know what happens when people can’t educate themselves? They rely on other means of survival and in environments where everybody is scrapping for pennies, violence is inherent. That’s a horrible argument to use because many of these players have been making a difference in their own communities for years.

  19. Do people understand that violence in inner cities is a direct product of institutionalized racism?
    ——————————————-
    Do people understand that inner city violence / illegally armed felons cause a primal fear and survival instincts in human beings. Its not racism – its a fear of death in dangerous situations. It is instilled in all living beings as a mode to survive. Dangerous situations are something our brains naturally tell us to avoid – a trait that derived from evolution and survival. And inner city violence fits that bill in modern times.

  20. How come the players aren’t setting up rallies and public awareness campaigns on their own time? Kap donated some money but it was less than 10% of his final seasons earnings. When asked why they are kneeling most players had no definitive answer. It’s a peaceful protest & every American’s right but it lacks a cohesive reason and people don’t want politics when they are trying to relax for 4 hours and forget about their own problems. Plus some self righteous multi millionaire because he can run,catch or tackle kneeling but donating no time or money to social causes is off putting. Also when will players realize that fans root for the team, not the player. Players come and go but people remain fans of their team. Just stop showing the anthem on TV & don’t report who kneeled. Simple.

  21. So, the media censored the fan reaction on the broadcast and ignores them but is sure to publish everything the players say that don’t agree. I saw on my local sports some players on the Cowboys agreeing with the new policy.

  22. Nobody should care about the fans’ reaction, most of them don’t care about the players once they leave the field and only think about whether an athlete could run or jump. The NFL will make money and it’s marketability will never dwindle. With that being said, the league needs to stand behind its players, listen to them and show they care about the causes they are fighting for off the field. If the NFL did a better job of this, there’d be no reason to kneel, and actual change would be taking place.

  23. When these guys are out of the league and broke, I hope they protest at their new low paying jobs. After terminated, then they’ll understand that freedom of speech doesn’t apply to workplace!

  24. youngnoizecom says:

    May 29, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Do people understand that violence in inner cities is a direct product of institutionalized racism? Many of these inner cities are places where children are given little to no opportunity to succeed. In Flint, they can’t get clean water. In many of these cities, people can’t get jobs or proper textbooks. You know what happens when people can’t educate themselves? They rely on other means of survival and in environments where everybody is scrapping for pennies, violence is inherent. That’s a horrible argument to use because many of these players have been making a difference in their own communities for years.
    ——————————
    I love how ya’ll act like there aren’t poor white people. lmao

    Here’s the thing.. If you are unemployed and can barely afford to take care of yourself, is it a good idea to have 5 kids????

  25. When will they drop the narrative that we all think they’re protesting the flag/military? We all know what they are protesting, we just don’t agree or support it.

  26. The only thing the kneelers made me aware of was that they were kneeling during the singing of the national anthem.

  27. Maybe if people weren’t too busy trying to out-patriot each other in this country there wouldn’t be such big issues.
    Exactly like the how republican-democrat thing, you all treat each other like the other is dirt on your shoe. Get over yourselves and grow up

