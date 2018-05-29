Torrey Smith: New anthem policy could “stir things up”

AP

The NFL’s players had a long weekend for digesting last Wednesday’s changes to the anthem policy. And some of them are now sharing their thoughts about the situation. Panthers receiver Torrey Smith explained his own views on Tuesday.

“I think when you see a reactive policy — and when I say that I mean something that’s done in response to what guys have done in the past — I always think that’s a problem, especially when the message has been changed,” Smith said, via the team’s official website. “Guys aren’t against the military. [Colin Kaepernick] originally started it against police brutality. It was never against the military, it was never about the military, but that narrative changed.”

The changed narrative, coupled with the changed policy, has made players like Kaepernick into the bad guys.

“The NFL is trying to do right by donating money to a lot of different causes that are helping people, oppressed areas in our country, underprivileged areas in our country, which is a great thing,” Smith said. “But you do that and then you also tell your guys to stand up when they’re protesting when, honestly, I thought it had died off in a lot of different ways. [When] you have the league putting this in, it almost makes it seem like a guy like Kaepernick or Eric Reid — the guys who started it — what they did was in vain, that they were villains. That’s not the case.”

It creates a discouraging situation for players like Smith.

“You’re disappointed but not surprised because, at the end of the day, the league is all about money, it’s a business,” Smith said. “But to try to silence guys when they’re trying to do the right thing for our country, I mean, I really don’t know what to say about it.”

Smith thinks the new policy “could stir things up, which is the problem because you’re stirring things up because you’ve been told to be quiet.”

“It could’ve been done together to figure out what we can do to move forward and what would be best for the players,” Smith said. “The whole reason guys were protesting was to draw awareness to something. To take that away and be, ‘Hey, don’t do that anymore,’ like you’re anti-American or something like people try to paint — it is very frustrating to continue to see that false narrative.”

So Smith doesn’t think the issue is over, as much as the NFL would like it to be.

“You’re going to see reactive things from guys, probably,” Smith said. “I don’t know. Maybe, maybe not. But if you do it, you see it, it takes away even further from what the message was, which was against police brutality, which evolved to the criminal justice system and a lot of other inequalities that we have in this country. So it’s frustrating to see that the NFL had the opportunity to kind of right the wrongs and change the narrative that’s best for everyone — people who are offended by protests and a league that’s 70-percent African American that understands and lived a lot of these problems that guys are protesting about. So dropped the ball there, but we’ll see where it goes.”

The real question is whether the NFL would ever be willing to admit that it dropped the ball last week, and then to once again change the policy. This time with real input from the players and a true compromise — not one among those who run the sport but one among those who own the teams and those who are the sport.