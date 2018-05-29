Tramaine Brock didn’t play much last year, but confident Broncos got a “good player”

Getty Images

Tramaine Brock has a chance to be part of the plan at cornerback for the Broncos as they move on without Aqib Talib this season and that alone probably feels like a step up from last year.

Brock was released by the 49ers after a domestic violence arrest and signed by the Seahawks after charges were dropped in August. He was then traded to the Vikings two weeks later, leaving little time with his new team before the start of a season that saw him play just 51 defensive snaps.

That was a steep comedown from two years as a starter for the 49ers, but it didn’t shake Brock’s confidence in his own ability. Brock signed with the Broncos this offseason and said recently that Denver is “going to get a good player” out of the deal. Coach Vance Joseph feels the same way.

“I know what he can do,” Joseph said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “That was a loaded cornerback room starter with San Francisco and played at a high level. No injuries. I mean, he’s still fairly young, so why can’t he play? … We’re expecting him to get back to his San Francisco form.”

Chris Harris and Bradley Roby are the top two corners in Denver, which leaves Brock, Brendan Langley and 2018 third-round pick Isaac Yiadom to compete for playing time. A full offseason of work should help Brock’s chances of emerging from that competition with a line on regular playing time.