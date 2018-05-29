Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Some see third-round DL Harrison Phillips as a steal for the Bills.

A preview of Dolphins position battles.

The horse named after Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski may run the Belmont.

Jets DL Steve McLendon is confident that 2018 will bring good things.

CB Marlon Humphrey is aiming for a big year in his second Ravens season.

Bengals QB Andy Dalton changed his helmet.

Taking stock of Browns WR Jarvis Landry‘s strong confidence in himself.

Growing up without playing football leaves Steelers TE Christian Scotland-Williamson with a lot of catching up to do.

Said Texans LB Whitney Mercilus, “Getting brushed up on a few things that we adjusted from last year but other than that, physically healthy. I feel like I’m better than I was last year.”

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus shares his impressions of the unit.

Rookie DL Taven Bryan is off to a good start with the Jaguars.

Washington State coach Mike Leach discussed his view of Titans QB Luke Falk.

A youth football program supported by the Broncos helped RB Phillip Lindsey start on his way to signing with the team as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt is gearing up for his second season.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen makes his first appearance on the NFL Media list of the top 100 players.

David Carr shares his thoughts about how Raiders QB Derek Carr will use his new receivers.

What do the Cowboys have in mind with WR Tavon Austin?

Theorizing about RB Jonathan Stewart‘s role with the Giants.

Ranking the linebackers on the Eagles roster after last week’s changes.

Washington WR Paul Richardson likes the decisiveness he’s seen from QB Alex Smith.

TE Adam Shaheen feels he has a better foundation in his second season with the Bears.

Lions CB Darius Slay learned his ranking on NFL Media’s annual list of the top 100 players.

Said Packers LB Clay Matthews, “With the amount of turnover we had, I think people feel kind of a sense of renewed energy, ready for something new and ready to hold our end of the bargain, finally.”

Looking forward to training camp at the new Vikings facility.

High marks for the Falcons offensive trio of QB Matt Ryan, RB Devonta Freeman and WR Julio Jones.

Will QB Garrett Gilbert win the Panthers backup job?

The Saints have plenty of options at linebacker.

DE Vinny Curry promised Buccaneers fans that he’ll go 100 percent 100 percent of the time.

The Cardinals remembered Pat Tillman on Memorial Day.

Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman doesn’t mind flying under the radar.

What will DB Jimmie Ward‘s role be with the 49ers?

The Seahawks paid a surprise visit to a Special Olympian.