Who are the greatest NFL players of all time?

Getty Images

If you’ve been paying attention to sports media over the past few months, you’ve possibly heard something about a fairly obscure debate regarding the question of whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time.

Borrowing (stealing) that idea, we came up with an idea for a PFT Live draft.

Four rounds. Florio vs. Simms. The best players in league history.

And Simms blew it. Badly. (He probably should be used to it by now.)

Click the triangle in the box for the video, and feel free to post in the comments any ideas we can borrow (steal) for future PFT Live drafts.