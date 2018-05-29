Who are the greatest NFL players of all time?

If you’ve been paying attention to sports media over the past few months, you’ve possibly heard something about a fairly obscure debate regarding the question of whether Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time.

Borrowing (stealing) that idea, we came up with an idea for a PFT Live draft.

Four rounds. Florio vs. Simms. The best players in league history.

And Simms blew it. Badly. (He probably should be used to it by now.)

Click the triangle in the box for the video, and feel free to post in the comments any ideas we can borrow (steal) for future PFT Live drafts.

6 responses to “Who are the greatest NFL players of all time?

  1. My dad repeatedly said Jim Brown…..Jim Brown….Jim Brown…so I’ll stick to that..

    If I had a different opinion at any point during that encounter I’d wake up the next day wondering exactly what happened…

    At times it was refreshing…at least it was a new day…

  2. Pointless.

    Can’t come to any rational consensus.

    How can it be quantified whether Barry is better than Reggie, or LT.. or Jerry Rice.. or Ronnie Lott..

    I know what I’ve seen. I know who I’d pick. I couldn’t care less if anyone sees things the same way.

  3. too difficult to compare across generation. Dr. Z would tell you jim parker but the whodat general would tell you joe horn and theres a whole lotta opinions in between

  4. i dont want to hear any mention of cheater jerry rice…he admitted he sprayed stickum, on his already designed to help catch the ball, gloves….he is out of the conversation.

  5. probably the most boring part of the offseason.

    Good job though stealing an ESPN bit.

  6. If criteria is era-dominating play and changing the way the game is/was played:
    1) Brown (DQ’d if you ask which one)
    2) Brady
    3) White
    4) Taylor

Leave a Reply

