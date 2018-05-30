Addition of veteran tackle raises question about Bryan Bulaga’s timeline

Getty Images

The Packers gave themselves some cover yesterday, when they signed a functional starting-caliber right tackle.

Which makes it reasonable to wonder whether they’re convinced their incumbent right tackle is going to be ready to start the season.

Via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette, yesterday’s signing of former Panthers-Titans-Cowboys lineman Byron Bell could be a sign of some concern about Bulaga’s timeline.

The veteran tackle tore his ACL in November, and if they don’t think he’s going to be ready for the start of the regular season, the physically unable to perform list could be a possibility.

Bulaga’s roster spot was considered tenuous at varying points in the offseason, after he refused a pay cut. But the Packers insisted that he was part of the plan.

They also have Jason Spriggs, Kyle Murphy and Adam Pankey as options, but bringing in a guy with Bell’s experience (74 starts), could suggest some concern about Bulaga’s status. Spriggs (dislocated left kneecap) and Murphy (foot surgery) are coming back from significant injuries of their own, though they worked at OTAs.

The Packers created the roster spot for Bell by releasing undrafted rookie lineman Jacob Alsadek.