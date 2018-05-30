Allen Robinson gets on the field at Bears OTAs

Getty Images

The Bears made wide receiver Allen Robinson a centerpiece of their offense when they signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal as a free agent this offseason despite the torn ACL that brought his 2017 season to an end in Week One.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said earlier this month that Robinson was doing everything the team wanted, which did not include any on-field work as part of their OTAs. That changed on Wednesday, however.

Several reporters at Bears practice shared video of Robinson’s first practice work with his new team and Nagy shared his happiness about the step forward after the session.

“It’s really good to see him out there. It’s a positive sign when he’s out there to run some plays,” Nagy said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Nagy said he does not expect Robinson to do team drills during next week’s mandatory minicamp, but the signs are good for full participation in training camp.