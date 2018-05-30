Allen Robinson gets on the field at Bears OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 30, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears made wide receiver Allen Robinson a centerpiece of their offense when they signed him to a three-year, $42 million deal as a free agent this offseason despite the torn ACL that brought his 2017 season to an end in Week One.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said earlier this month that Robinson was doing everything the team wanted, which did not include any on-field work as part of their OTAs. That changed on Wednesday, however.

Several reporters at Bears practice shared video of Robinson’s first practice work with his new team and Nagy shared his happiness about the step forward after the session.

“It’s really good to see him out there. It’s a positive sign when he’s out there to run some plays,” Nagy said, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Nagy said he does not expect Robinson to do team drills during next week’s mandatory minicamp, but the signs are good for full participation in training camp.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Allen Robinson gets on the field at Bears OTAs

  2. I’m a Viking fan, but it’s good to see the Bears are improving. They still have a long way to go and they need to fill in a few more pieces, especially in terms of quality backup players, but they’re making progress. I think they’re still a couple of years away from contending, but the team is getting better. I think Nagy will be a breath of fresh air, and hopefully they now have some wide receivers who won’t drop the ball all the time. They still need better protection up front for Trubisky, though. In any case, the Bears should be much more fun to watch this year. The Fox years were awful. Chicago is a Bears town, and if they can start to win then they’ll own this city. Good luck, Bears.

  3. This team is going to be scary.

    Top ten defence and now they have an offensive minded coach which seems to be a guy that will not be a push over! They made all the moves to contend. Now Mitch needs to step up and hold everything in check. Guarantee the other teams in the north are not looking forward to play them!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!