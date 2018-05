Getty Images

It was a bad day of OTAs for the Steelers.

In addition to tackle Jerald Hawkins going down with what appears to be a serious knee injury, the Steelers may have lost another player for the season.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, tight end Jake McGee suffered what is believed to be a torn Achilles.

McGee was on the team’s practice squad last year. He has also spent time with the Chargers and Panthers.