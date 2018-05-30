Anthony Barr back at Vikings OTAs, after insurance delay

Getty Images

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr missed some time in the first week of OTAs, at a time when he’s also looking for a new contract.

He said Wednesday he was merely getting insurance, though in a manner of speaking that’s kind of the same thing.

“I had to protect myself and get an injury insurance policy,” Barr said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “It took like a week to get situated, so I got that, and now I’m good to go.”

Barr’s entering the final year of his contract, and there have been talks about a new deal. He offered few details, but his presence suggests things aren’t contentious.

“My agent’s doing a great job,” Barr said. “They’re having conversations. I don’t know too many details on that. My focus is here with the team and getting ready.”

He’s set to earn $12.3 million this year, and if he was injured during team workouts he’d get that anyway, but he apparently wanted coverage for potential future earnings beyond that amount until a new deal is done.