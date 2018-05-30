Bills sign third-rounder Harrison Phillips

Getty Images

The Bills are almost done signing their 2018 draft picks.

The team announced that they have agreed to a four-year contract with third-round pick Harrison Phillips on Wednesday. Getting the defensive tackle under contract leaves them with seven of eight picks signed and only first-round quarterback Josh Allen to go before every deal is done.

Phillips led Stanford and all FBS defensive linemen in tackles last season with 103. Phillips made 17 of those tackles for losses and added 7.5 sacks on his way to a spot on the All Pac-12 first-team and All-American third team.

The Bills also signed Star Lotulelei and Tenny Palepoi at defensive tackle and re-signed Kyle Williams for a 13th season in Buffalo. Adolphus Washington rounds out the group that will vie with Phillips for playing time during his rookie season.