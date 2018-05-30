Broncos lose LB Deiontrez Mount to torn Achilles

Getty Images

The Broncos have lost a member of their linebacking corps for the 2018 season.

Deiontrez Mount was carted off the field during Tuesday’s practice with an apparent leg injury and Mike Klis of KUSA reports on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles. He’s expected to have surgery in the next couple of days.

Mount joined the Broncos late last summer and opened the regular season on their practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster in November and made seven tackles in seven appearances that saw him spend most of his time on special teams.

Mount was a sixth-round pick of the Titans in 2015 and had an interception in four games as a rookie. He played one game for the Colts in 2016 and spent the 2017 offseason with them until being waived in August.