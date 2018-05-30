Cardinals’ Christian Kirk pays restitution, gets charges dropped

AP

Cardinals rookie receiver Christian Kirk has put a legal problem behind him.

The Cardinals drafted Kirk knowing that he had been arrested in February in nearby Scottsdale, Arizona, on a disorderly conduct and property damage charge. Today Kirk had the charges dropped.

Scottsdale city prosecutor Karen Close said Kirk paid restitution and as a result her office dropped the charges.

Kirk and another man were arrested and accused of throwing rocks at cars parked near a Scottsdale golf tournament. One car had a window broken.

Police said Kirk appeared to be drunk or high on a stimulant. The Cardinals said they were confident in his character regardless of the incident.