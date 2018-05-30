Chargers sign a tight end, but it isn’t Antonio Gates

Getty Images

The Chargers lost tight end Hunter Henry for the season when he tore his ACL during practice last week and it wasn’t long before people began wondering if that would open the door for Antonio Gates‘ return for another season.

Quarterback Philip Rivers has endorsed such an idea, but the team’s first move at tight end since Henry’s injury didn’t involve their longtime star.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed undrafted rookie tight end Austin Roberts. Roberts left UCLA after playing in 24 games and catching 35 passes for 500 yards and three touchdowns over the last three seasons.

Roberts joins Virgil Green, Braedon Bowman and Sean Culkin at tight end for the Chargers. Long snapper Anthony Kukwa was waived in a corresponding move.