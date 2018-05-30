Chris Long’s hockey jokes get the goat of hockey fans

Getty Images

Chris Long is many things. Troll is now one of them.

The Eagles defensive lineman recently had some fun on Twitter, with a stream of messages pretending to criticize and demean hockey. In multiple tweets, he acknowledged that plenty of hockey fans may not get the joke.

Long elaborated on the situation on Tuesday in the Eagles’ locker room.

“It actually was too many. I’m like, cringing now,” Long said regarding the extent to which his gag worked on hockey fans, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com.

“The problem is, I’m going to be like walking through Canada at some point and just get jumped,” Long said. “And I’m going to be laying on the ground and I’m going to be like, ‘It was a joke.'”

Here’s one of Long’s jokes, which should have been obvious: “I see some ppl saying ‘turn on the Stanley Cup.’ Guys take too many breaks in hockey. Shift changes constantly. For instance, last night, Lebron played the entire game. I’d rather watch the grinders.”

Even though anyone with any sense should have known that Long was joking, Long needs to realize that Twitter is populated with thousands, maybe tens of thousands, maybe tens of millions, who don’t have sense.

Which means that maybe Long should have simply relegated his jokes to a burner account.