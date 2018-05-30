Colts wear shirts supporting Noblesville school shooting victims at practice

Indianapolis Colts on Twitter

School shootings have become an all too common occurrence in our country and Noblesville, Indiana was the site of one last week.

Thanks to middle school teacher and former Southern Illinois defensive lineman Jason Seaman, the shooting ended with a limited number of casualties. Seaman tackled the shooter while the attack was in progress and before anyone could be killed. Seaman and 13-year-old Ella Whistler were injured and the Colts have helped in the effort to raise money for their medical care.

The team wore “#NOBStrong” t-shirts during Wednesday’s OTA practice that feature Seaman’s No. 91 from his playing days. They are on sale for $15 and all proceeds go to Seaman and Whistler.

“We’re really thinking about the community up in Noblesville,” Colts coach Frank Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “We know it here: It’s all about team in Indiana. When one town and city and school is grieving, we all are. We want them to know they have our support.”

Seaman, who was released from the hospital over the weekend, responded by saying that the school’s colors of black and gold look good on the Colts.