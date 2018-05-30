Cowboys bring back Darius Jackson, sign Antwaun Woods

Getty Images

The Cowboys made a few roster moves on Tuesday and followed those up with a few more on Wednesday.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the team has signed running back Darius Jackson, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods and wide receiver Mekale McKay to the 90-man roster. They also added linebacker Eric Pinkins on Tuesday.

Jackson is making his second stop with the Cowboys, who drafted Jackson out of Eastern Michigan in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He spent most of the regular season on the active roster, but never played before being cut to make room for Darren McFadden’s return from injury in December. He was claimed off waivers by the Browns and spent last season on injured reserve.

Woods was released by the Titans earlier this month. He had three tackles in one 2016 appearance and spent last season on the practice squad. McKay has spent offseason time with the Colts, Broncos, Titans and Bears since entering the league in 2016.

Linebacker Ed Shockley and wide receiver Malik Earl were dropped from the roster Tuesday with defensive tackle DeQuinton Osborne and guard Jay Robertson joining them on the discard pile Wednesday.