Damarious Randall admits he underestimated Cleveland fan base

Getty Images

Damarious Randall now has the most retweeted tweet of any NFL player, ever. It’s not really a record he wanted.

The Browns new safety’s tweet saying if the Cavaliers win the NBA Finals he’ll buy a jersey for anyone who retweets him has now more than 800,000 retweets.

“Do I get a trophy?” Randall quipped, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Randall admits he underestimated Cleveland fans, expecting no more than 100 retweets.

“I mean, I definitely didn’t think it would go as viral as it did,” said Randall, whom the Browns acquired in March via a trade with the Packers. “I mean, I definitely didn’t think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it. Obviously, it was a joke, but just to know how passionate this fan base is, I mean, it’s just really encouraging.”

Randall obviously has not endeared himself to his new fan base.

His teammates have given him a hard time, and Browns coach Hue Jackson addressed Randall’s social-media gaffe in a team meeting.

“What Damarious found out is that there’s a lot of passionate Cleveland fans here, and you’ve got to be careful about what you say,” Jackson said. “I don’t think he meant [to do] any harm. I think he has a love and a respect for [Steph] Curry, obviously. But I think he found out that, hey, look, in this city, it’s about the Cavaliers and LeBron James, and that’s the way we all talk about it.

“This is Damarious’ first year with us, and I’m sure there’s a lot of lessons learned. I’ve tried to take our team through those lessons because I think it’s important. So I don’t think we’ll have any more of those [problems] the rest of the way. But sometimes those things do have to happen, so we can remind ourselves exactly what social media can do, and it can put you in a tough spot.”