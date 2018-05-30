Damarious Randall has the most retweeted tweet of any NFL player, ever

Getty Images

Browns safety Damarious Randall has just set an NFL record.

Randall now has the most retweeted tweet of any NFL player, ever, as his tweet saying that if the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Finals he’ll buy a jersey for anyone who retweets him has now been retweeted 643,000 times.

The previous record for the most-retweeted tweet (yes, people keep track of that) by an NFL player belonged to Lions punter Sam Martin, who said he would donate six pounds of dog food to Hurricane Harvey victims for every retweet he got. That tweet was retweeted 621,000 times, which would have meant Martin was on the hook for more than 3.6 million pounds of dog food, but Martin added in a video with the tweet that there was a cap of $10,000 on how much he would donate.

Randall said nothing about any cap on his jersey purchases. However, he’s obviously not actually going to buy a jersey for 643,000 people and counting. He’s probably going to root for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, but if the Cavaliers do win, he’ll need to use his newfound social media fame to find a clever way to get out of his guarantee.