DeMarcus Ware working with Broncos pass rushers

Getty Images

DeMarcus Ware said earlier this year that he’d like to work as a mentor to pass rushers and one of his former teams is giving him a chance to do that.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Ware will spend the final two weeks of the offseason helping the current Broncos edge rushers. Ware had 21.5 sacks for Denver over his final three NFL seasons.

Some of Ware’s charges have already spent time working with him as Von Miller, Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett were all with the Broncos before Ware retired as a player. Fifth overall pick Bradley Chubb did not play with Ware and getting him up to speed as soon as possible is likely to be a focus for the team over the rest of the offseason.

Ware isn’t the only guest coach working with the Broncos this offseason. Longtime NFL offensive line coach Howard Mudd is also working with the team on a short-term basis.