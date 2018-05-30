Derek Carr: It’s been cool getting pushed by Jon Gruden

AP

There were some who wondered if Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and head coach Jon Gruden would make for a poor fit because of Gruden’s aggressive coaching style, but Carr says all has gone well thus far.

Carr said Tuesday that anyone who was a fly on the wall in a room with the two men would find they are “eerily similar” and joked that no one should assume he can’t handle hearing the F-word because they haven’t heard him say it. Carr also noted that he’s played for other football coaches, so the idea that he hasn’t been exposed to strong attitudes and language is a silly one.

Carr did say Gruden makes things “uncomfortable” for players, adding that “it’s going to be nice” once games start because practices can be so uncomfortable.

“I meet with him every morning,” Carr said, via the East Bay Times. “He’ll say something to me at 5:30 and won’t bring it up the rest of the day. Then he’ll throw it at me in practice, making sure I’m still on top of the little thing he gave me in the morning. He just continues to push me and get everything out of me and it’s been really cool.”

A good relationship between Carr and Gruden doesn’t guarantee success come September, but it certainly makes it likelier than the alternative.