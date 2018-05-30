Drew Brees spends $264,000 on John Wooden jersey to display at Purdue

Getty Images

A few weeks ago an anonymous bidder spent $264,000 to buy a jersey worn by the legendary college basketball coach John Wooden when he played at Purdue in the 1930s. Now that anonymous bidder has come forward: Drew Brees.

Brees, the Saints quarterback who played his college football at Purdue, has announced that the jersey will go on permanent display on Purdue’s campus.

“The first words out of my mouth to him upon finding out the John Wooden jersey would be made available to the public was, ‘We have to get this for Purdue University. This jersey belongs in Mackey Arena back at Purdue,’” Brees said.

Brees has given millions of dollars to Purdue during his NFL career, so it’s not a big surprise that he was willing to spend that kind of money on a memorabilia that celebrates Purdue’s athletic history.

Wooden, best known for winning 10 national championships as head coach at UCLA, was an All-American basketball player at Purdue from 1930 to 1932.