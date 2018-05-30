Giants encouraged by what they’ve seen from Ereck Flowers

Getty Images

Now that they can actually see him, the new Giants coaching staff likes what they’ve seen from Ereck Flowers.

The incumbent left tackle didn’t show for the early portion of optional workouts, after they signed Nate Solder in free agency to replace him.

But Flowers has returned to work — at right tackle — and the Giants are glad he did.

“He’s been great,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “He’s been communicating well. He looks like he’s having fun playing out there. He’s worked in with the offensive line and he’s done everything we’ve asked. And I anticipate that will continue.”

As they did with Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Apple, the Giants new administration can offer a clean slate, and they really need Flowers to accept his, since they don’t have another apparent option to start at right tackle (considering they weren’t able to pawn him off for a pick during the draft).

“That’s all water under the bridge,” Shurmur said of Flowers’ previous absence, “and it really doesn’t matter. . . .

“He’s actually done a really good job. He’s an excellent athlete and he’s handling the move pretty seamlessly. Through the first two weeks of his training, I think he’s made improvements.”

Again, they need him to, so they don’t have to accept a top-10 pick as a sunk cost. But Shurmur making it clear that past sins are forgiven and that Flowers is welcome and valued is the kind of man-management that the job requires sometimes.