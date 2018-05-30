Jadeveon Clowney not expected on the field until training camp

Getty Images

Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney hasn’t been practicing during Organized Team Activities, and it may be a couple months until he’s ready to take the field.‏

Houston coach Bill O’Brien told James Palmer of NFL Network he doesn’t expect Clowney to participate in any OTAs, and said Clowney most likely wont practice at all until training camp.

Although Clowney played in all 16 games for the first time in his career last season, he had arthroscopic knee surgery after the season. Clowney has been at the Texans’ facility, but he’s focusing on rehabbing his knee, not doing practice drills.

Clowney is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and set to make $12.3 million this season. The Texans have indicated that they’re hoping to get a long-term extension done with him this year, which would suggest that they’re confident he’s going to be able to get healthy and stay healthy. Even if he’s not ready to go just yet.